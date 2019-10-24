The storm system that brought windy and cooler conditions to the state on Thursday is moving away to the east. As it does, we’ll see the winds coming down but we still expect a breezy day on Friday. Cool temperatures will prevail through the weekend, with highs only in the 80s, until Monday. By then, a second, stronger storm will be impacting Arizona.
The Monday storm will bring breezy and much cooler conditions to the Valley with highs only in the 70s. In northern Arizona, it will be windy and cold and we’ll even see a few isolated rain and snow showers. No major accumulations are expected but it’s certain a sign of the changing seasons.
All next week expect highs in the 70s, including Halloween. That’s going to make for some pretty nice weather for trick or treaters.