The cooler than normal weather system continues to hang around to the north of Arizona. Close enough to bring us the cooler air mass. But not close enough to bring us any precipitation. Another system will do likewise on Saturday and Sunday and cool us back down a couple of degrees and bring some windy conditions to the state. After that, a fairly strong ridge of high pressure will build in from off the coast of California. That high is expected to be strong enough to set us up for some record-setting temperatures by the end of next week.
In the meantime, look for highs around 95 degrees on Saturday around metro Phoenix. Those highs will stay in that range for Sunday and we’ll pick up some breezes as well. However, by Monday, Memorial Day, with that ridge of high pressure moving in, we’ll start to warm things up around here rather quickly. For Memorial Day, we’re forecasting a high of 100. After that, almost anything goes. Even with a conservative approach, it looks like we’ll get to 103 on Tuesday and 107 degrees on Wednesday. Then it looks like both Thursday and Friday of next week we’re going to reach a high of 110 degrees. Already the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.
So it looks like we’re going to get our first 110 before we even get to June.