Seasonably hot temperatures and very humid conditions are on tap today across the Valley, with only a slim chance for an isolated thunderstorm.
Storms will generally be confined to the White Mountains of eastern Arizona and across the southeast corner of our state. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies.
Drier air starts to work into the region on Sunday. This will limit any thunderstorm activity through the first half of next week. Temperatures will also climb once again. The Valley should see 110 territory by as early as Monday and lasting through Wednesday.
Monsoon moisture deepens across the state starting Thursday and likely lasting through the holiday weekend. We'll update you on Valley storm chances as we get closer to that time period.
For now, a mostly sunny day with a high of 103 in Phoenix and a 10 percent chance of storms. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a low of 83. Sunshine returns Sunday with a high of 105 and a low of 105. We're up to 109 Monday and 111 Tuesday.
An Ozone Health Watch is in effect for Maricopa County today.