An area of low pressure dropped in some slightly cooler air this weekend helping to bring our temperatures back down to the 103-105 range.
Afternoon highs will remain pretty consistent, in the 105 range, as a another weather disturbance tracks through the area Sunday into Monday.
As the dry air flow continues to come in from the west and northwest, there are no signs of the monsoon starting over the next seven days, despite today being the first official calendar day of the season. We need a moist air flow from the Gulf to get storms rocking and rolling.
With the weather disturbances brushing through Arizona is a slight chance of storms in the high country Sunday and Monday.