Our hot, dry spell continues for much of Arizona this weekend and into next week.
Valley highs will top out at 110 or greater, with lows dipping to the 80s.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Metro Phoenix Sunday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 10 p.m.
During this time, those working or playing outside will be at greater risk of heat related illnesses.
A fetch of moisture pushing into the mid levels of our atmosphere today will help fuel isolated to scattered storms from Flagstaff to the White Mountains and across southeast Arizona.
Storms will become more isolated Sunday and Monday and will generally pop across eastern and southeastern Arizona, before conditions generally dry out for the remainder of next week.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.
Our current atmospheric set up is high pressure across the Southern Plains and a trough off the coast of southern California. This is creating a generally westerly flow of dry air that's helping to suppress thunderstorm activity across most of the state.
Breezy winds will kick up for the next several afternoons. Combine this with dry conditions and low relative humidity, and fire danger remains high.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 111 this afternoon with a low of 84 under sunny skies.
If we do hit 111 today, this will be 33 days this year where we have hit 110 or greater, and we will tie 2011 for the record most days of temperatures at 110 or greater.
For Sunday, another sunny, scorching hot day with a high of 112 expected in Phoenix.