Windy and scattered showers are possible Valley-wide tonight as low-pressure center swings by to the north of us. Rainfall amounts will be light, but heavier amounts possible with a stray thunderstorm north and east of the Valley. It will be breezy, with lows in the mid-’40s to low 50’s. Mountain snow will be down to about 5,000 ft. with 2-4” possible by Wednesday afternoon.
We could see a stray shower early Wednesday morning, then a slow warm-up, back to the ’70s by the afternoon. Another windy day on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts could approach 35mph, and our fire danger will remain high with our lack of rain.
Friday is partly sunny with another outside chance at light showers, then a big warm-up by the weekend with highs in the upper 80’s for both Saturday and Sunday.