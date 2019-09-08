Valley storm chances tonight, slight but we don't rule out a pop up convective cell or two. If that happens they will be small and hit fast, meaning clouds will drop their rain fast and furious and then done.
The high country and eastern Arizona will continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms through out the night. Eastern Arizona be on the look out for localized flash flooding tonight as the storms pass through.
The Valley has a better chance of seeing storms Monday evening through Tuesday morning as a broad trough of low pressure tracks north of the state and imports deeper moisture into Arizona.
Showers could linger into Wednesday afternoon in the Valley, other wise just cloudy and windy conditions.
Much cooler weather is also expected, with Valley highs in the 90s Monday through Wednesday.
Come Thursday high pressure moves back into the region and drier much warmer air comes with it. This will send temperatures back into the 105 degree range for the rest of the week and next weekend.