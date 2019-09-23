PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River Project released water from two of its dams Monday after heavy rainfall.
"A very abnormal day for us," said Salt River Project meteorologist Bo Svoma. "What happened was big thunderstorms occurred early this morning over the Fish Creek Drainage Basin."
Meteorologists with SRP say the storms fell on smaller lakes which don't have much room for extra water.
We'll be releasing water into the Salt River from Stewart Mtn Dam and Granite Reef Diversion Dam. Please don't recreate in the Salt River and avoid flooded crossings. These releases can cause strong, debris-filled currents that are extremely hazardous. Don’t drown, turn around. pic.twitter.com/iJ1s9RzMhs— Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) September 23, 2019
"We're handling it, but we would have preferred it hit somewhere else, for sure," Svoma said.
In response, SRP began releasing water from the Stewart Mountain Dam and the Granite Reef Diversion Dam.
"So that the reservoirs don't fill up to a dangerously high level and affect the safety of dams," Svoma said.
The water release will have some significant impacts downstream. The Salt River will fill up, and SRP says water will likely flow over some unbridged river crossings.
"Just keep in mind that there is a river that goes through town. And even though it's normally dry, it doesn't mean that it will always be that way. So just stay aware," Svoma said.
SRP says they're in contact with first responders about the water release. But they're also urging the public to keep a safe distance from the Salt River and to never drive through water flowing over the road.
