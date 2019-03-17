80-degree highs return to the Valley, for the start of the week, before a weak storm puts the brakes on the warm up.
Monday through Wednesday high pressure builds into the region and will allow afternoon temperatures to rise a few degrees warmer than average. Skies should be generally sunny with occasional breezy winds during the morning hours.
By Wednesday evening, clouds increase ahead of a low pressure system that will impact Arizona with cooler weather and a few showers through Thursday. Snow levels will be down to around 6500 feet. Significant rain or snow is not expected.
Conditions dry out again Friday and Saturday.
Spring begins Wednesday at 2:58 pm.