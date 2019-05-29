Valley temps are back to the 90s today as high pressure begins a warming trend.
Despite the warm-up, temperatures remain nearly 10 degrees below normal as a trough continues to impact Arizona.
With this trough, a few disturbances, lingering moisture and daytime heating will help fire off thunderstorms in the high country today and tomorrow afternoon.
High temperatures will climb a little each day through early next week, and the Valley looks to hit 100 next Monday or Tuesday.
An area of low pressure developing off the coast of California will kick up breezes this weekend, mainly in northern Arizona.
No rain is anticipated for the Valley over the next seven days. Skies should be generally sunny.
For Phoenix Wednesday, a sunny day with a high of 91 and a low of 69. Sunshine returns Thursday with a high of 96 and a low of 71.