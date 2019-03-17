80-degree highs return to the Valley today and linger through the middle of next week before a weak storm puts the brakes on the warm up.
A weak area of low pressure continues to draw modest moisture from the south into the mountains, so with daytime heating, stray showers or lightning strikes are possible along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains this afternoon. Some of that moisture will linger on Monday and Tuesday keeping slim chances around for a repeat performance both afternoons.
Meanwhile, high pressure building into the region will allow afternoon temperatures to rise a few degrees warmer than average today through Wednesday. Skies should be generally sunny with occasional breezy winds during the morning hours.
By Wednesday evening, clouds increase ahead of a low pressure system that will impact Arizona with cooler weather and a few showers through Thursday. Snow levels will be down to around 6500 feet. Significant rain or snow is not expected.
Conditions dry out again Friday and Saturday.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies Sunday with a high of 81 and a low of 55. Sunshine returns Monday with a high of 83 and a low of 59. Highs remain in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday then drop to the 70s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are at 20 percent Wednesday night through Thursday.