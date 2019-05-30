PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has been nice we had a full two weeks of below normal temperatures, averaging 11° below normal in Phoenix. Today we will stay below average with a high of 96 degrees.
No rain is expected in the Valley for the next 7 days. Temperatures will get to the triple digits next week. So far this season we have only had 2 days above 100, last year at this time we had 14 days.
Storm chances are in the forecast for the high country today, with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms for Flagstaff. After today, dry weather returns for the high country for Friday and the weekend ahead.
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley today for ozone, so take it easy out there if you have any breathing issues.