[Please click here for the updated story]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Remnants of Hurricane Rosa continues to bring plenty of moisture to the state.
The storm itself will weaken, but the approaching moisture brought widespread showers on Sunday. The brunt of the system will reach the Valley overnight around 2 a.m., continuing into Tuesday morning.
Tune into Good Morning Arizona on 3TV starting at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for the very latest on Rosa and how it will affect your commute.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]
Here's what to expect:
Tonight: This will be the big push of rain into the state. Rain throughout the night, heavy at times. Some flooding is possible.
Tuesday morning: Numerous rain showers in the morning with cloudy conditions. Isolated flooding is possible.
Tuesday: Cloudy, cool and humid conditions. Expect on and off again rain with highs only in the 80s.
Wednesday: More sun with rain winding down a bit. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees.
The heaviest rain looks like it will be in central Arizona. This will be the area to watch for flash flooding.
Central and western Arizona are under a flash flood watch through Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service recommends the public to have a plan in place should flooding affect them or their family.
Scattered storms in advance of #HurricaneRosa will develop by this evening. Showers will continue the next several days w/ the heaviest rain Mon night thru Tues. Have a plan in place should flooding affect you or your family. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/UEDnubN1WF— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 30, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.