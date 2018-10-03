What a day!
Tuesday brought historic rain to the valley, making it the ninth wettest day in Phoenix since we have been keeping records.
The BIG question on everyone's mind is what Wednesday will look like.
Good news and bad news.
The good news is the rain won't be as widespread as it was on Tuesday. It also won't be as constant as it was Tuesday.
We do have a decent chance to see spotty thunderstorms this morning and in the afternoon.
Some of these storms could drop heavy rain on an already saturated ground.
This means it won't take much to reactivate flash flooding in areas that are already soaked.
If you get nailed by one of these storms, know that flooding could happen.
By the late afternoon and evening the storm activity will slow a bit.
Temps will remain cool today with highs 10 degrees below normal, landing around 85 degrees in Phoenix.
We will start with clouds, but work some sunshine into your day later.
Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny, but there's another chance for storms as we get into Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The BIG headline next week will be high temps in the 70's!
Have a great day and stay dry.
