After the scattered, light showers we saw around the Valley the past 24 hours, a ridge of high pressure is building into the desert southwest. With that, we expect a very quick warm up. By Thursday afternoon, we expect highs in the low-90s. By Friday afternoon, we’ll be in the upper-90s.
Luckily, a storm system passing to the north of Arizona for the weekend will cool us down somewhat for the upcoming holiday weekend with Saturday’s high forecast in the mid-90s and Easter Sunday around 90.
No rain is in the forecast for metro Phoenix for the next week. There is a chance Friday, perhaps about 10%, that we could see the first 100 of the year. If that doesn’t happen, we have another chance for 100 by the middle of next week. So, yes. Spring is not lasting very long.