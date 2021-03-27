After a chilly and rainy few days across the state, conditions will dry out and warm-up for the week ahead. It's possible we could see our first 90-degree day in 2021 on Monday.
A ridge of high pressure is tracking through the state following a series of weather systems that brought snow and rain to the high country and some rain showers in the Valley. For the week ahead, we'll be dry with temperatures above normal for this time of the year.
In the mountains, expect highs in the mid-50s to low 70s with light winds.
A weak cold front will push through northern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday. It will kick up the winds and drop the temps a few degrees in that region before the jet stream sits far north of our state and warms things up for the remainder of the week.
Saturday, we saw highs in the mid-70s across the Valley.
The Valley will stay in the mid to upper 80s all week, potentially reaching the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.