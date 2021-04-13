Get ready for a windy and dry Tuesday across Arizona.
A low pressure system to our north will drive several days of windy conditions across the Southwest. For the Valley, look for 10 to 20 mile per hour winds today and tomorrow, possibly stretching into Thursday as well.
No rain is expected, so fire danger is high across the state. There's a Fire Weather Watch in effect today for Mohave County and for the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains on Wednesday.
As low pressure lingers in our region, temperatures will finally come down to the 80s for the next few days. Look for a high of 89 in Phoenix today, dropping to near 84 for a high on Thursday. Temperatures climb a few degrees back to the upper 80s by the weekend. The average or "normal" high for this time of year is about 84 degrees.