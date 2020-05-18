After a warm weekend, temperatures will stay in near 100 again today. This time of year we should be seeing highs around 95 degrees.
A dry weather system will kick up the wind for the next couple of days. This will increase fire danger in northern Arizona for the start of the week, in fact the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in Northern Arizona until 8 pm.
This system will also bring a nice drop in Temperatures. We will see a high of 91 on Tuesday and down to 89 degrees on Wednesday. The first few days of the week will be breezy in the Valley as well.
Temperatures will hover in the mid 90's for the end of the work week and thru the weekend.