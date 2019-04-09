Get ready for another hot day in Phoenix with high temps climbing to around 97 for Tuesday. That is 14 degrees above our average, we should be at 83.
Strong winds are expected today with southwest winds of around 15-25 mph. Gusts of 35 mph are possible as well. The worst of the wind will be in northern and eastern Arizona where gusts could reach 50 mph. The National Weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning for both this afternoon and tomorrow.
We will see a big drop in temperatures on Wednesday as a cold front moves thru our state. Another storm system will bring a chance of both rain and maybe even thunderstorms on Friday. Light rain expected, but temperatures will stay below average.