One more day of double-digit highs is in the cards for the Valley of the Sun, before a warming trend brings temperatures back to record-territory next week.
Look for sunny skies and afternoon breezes today with a high in Phoenix of 98.
By Monday, temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and low 70s, then most Valley communities will see temps peak to around 100.
On Tuesday, high pressure will strengthen across the region, and rising temperatures will continue, with the hottest days of the week expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs may reach around 107, potentially breaking Wednesday's daytime high temperature record of 106, and threatening Thursday's record of 108.
Statewide, we can expect highs to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal those days.
Temperatures will then come down a couple of degrees through the remainder of the week and into the weekend as humidity increases and a few clouds brush through the area.
This is in response to a storm tracking through northern Mexico.
There's a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the far southeast corner of Arizona for next weekend.
Otherwise, conditions will remain dry statewide.
The sunny, hot and dry weather, with occasional breezy winds, will also increase fire danger through the week.