We’re looking at another big change in our weather pattern as we head toward the weekend. From Friday’s highs in the mid-90s, we’ll see highs drop into the mid-70s on Saturday, that’s 20-degrees in 24-hours. And by Monday, we’ll be down 30-degrees from Friday’s highs. So we’re going to get a much colder air mass into Arizona as a series of storm pulses moves in beginning Saturday.
But first, look for record setting temperatures across some areas of central Arizona on Thursday. In the Valley, we should smash the previous record of 93 set in 2007. We’re forecasting a high of 98. Friday, we’ll see some high clouds move in and drop highs to around 94.
As the series of storms moves through the state beginning Saturday, we’ll also see some pretty windy conditions at times, especially in northern Arizona. And right now, we’ve got 20% chances for rain Saturday and Sunday. However, by Sunday night into Monday, the chance for rain will peak around 40%.
We’re not expecting much rain and, as with the prior storm, could miss out on rain altogether. Best estimates put the Valley in a range of about 1/10th to ¼ of an inch of rain, especially the far east Valley. As far as snow is concerned in the mountains, it looks like a good range is 4-6 inches of snow in the rim country with isolated areas approaching 10 inches by Monday. It does look like the greatest chance for precipitation in Arizona is going to be in the Sunday night into Monday morning time frame.