Warmer than normal temperatures return to Arizona starting today as high pressure builds in from the Pacific.
As that high tracks across the Desert Southwest, temperatures will climb to record- territory, with our hottest day expected to be Tuesday.
Afternoon highs will range from roughly 10 to 15 degrees above normal statewide.
In the Valley, we'll top out at around 81 today, 88 Monday and 89 Tuesday. The average high is 76.
According to the National Weather Service, if we do by some chance make it to 90 degrees, this would set a record for the latest 90-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix. The current record sits at November 15, 1999.
Valley highs will remain in the upper 80s through Wednesday, before a disturbance to the north increases clouds, kicks up winds and brings a slight cooling through Thursday.
Another disturbance will bring a slight chance of showers to northern Arizona by the end of the week.
Highs in the Valley will drop to the low 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will stay relatively cool, dipping to the 40s and 50s around Metro Phoenix.
No substantial rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.