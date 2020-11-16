Records will be challenged across Arizona over the next several days as strong high pressure sends afternoon highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal.
In the Valley, temps start off in the 40s and 50s, but will quickly warm to the upper 80s through Friday.
In Phoenix today, the forecast high is 89. If reached, this would tie the record high temperature set at Sky Harbor back in 1999.
If highs by chance warm to 90, this would be the latest 90-degree day ever record for Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service. The current record sits at November 15, 1999.
Mountain temperatures will start in the 20s to 50s and warm to the 60s and 70s during the afternoon.
Winds will also become breezy in the high country Tuesday through Saturday, as high pressure shifts to the east and a trough moves in from the west, tightening up the pressure gradient.
By the end of the week and into the weekend, the trough should increase clouds and cool temperatures somewhat.
The Valley will drop to the mid 80s Friday and the upper 70s by Sunday.
No rain is expected in the Valley for the next seven days, and there's only a very slim chance of showers in the mountains towards the end of the week.