Phoenix got to 110 for the first time this year. In fact, the high topped out at 112 degrees, tying a record that goes back to 1910.
The excessive heat warning for much of western and southern Arizona, including metro Phoenix, will continue through Sunday evening. We anticipated highs right about 110 into the weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to influence our weather. Also, we’ll see some isolated storms in eastern Arizona over the next couple of days, perhaps even as close as Gila County just to the east of the Valley today. When those storms die down, we could see some gust fronts move into eastern portions of town, but no rain.
After the weekend, an area of low pressure in the Pacific begins to push the high eastward. That will help to bring temperatures down a bit. Also, it should trigger a few more thunderstorms in the mountains. Tuesday evening it’s possible we could even see some blowing dust into central Arizona. However, that chance is minimal right now.
We’re forecasting 108-109 for the weekend. A 108 is expected again on Monday. Then temperatures begin to moderate. 106 is our forecast high on Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be around 104. Next Thursday and Friday look for highs around 102, although some temperature models are trying to push those highs into the 90s, that seems to be a bit aggressive on the cooling.
Hot weather is deadly. Stay safe. Stay hydrated. Check on your pets and neighbors.