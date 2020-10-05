A nice and cool morning to start your week in Phoenix.
Plan on a warm day later with sunny and dry conditions.
We will see a high around 104 degrees in Phoenix.
Temps will hold steady for the first half of the week, with highs running more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
We see the 90's return by the end of the week with a high of 98 forecast Friday.
The weekend looks cooler yet with highs dipping to the mid and low 90's.
No rain is in the forecast, but it will be nice to have temps closer to normal for this time of year.
Have a great day!