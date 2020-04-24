Seems like just yesterday we hadn’t been to 90-degrees this year. Oh, that was Wednesday. Now we’re looking at triple digit high temperatures not only for the weekend but for all of next week as we finish off the month with a heat wave. Records will fall. And the early season heat could bring some health issues. As a result, an ozone advisory has been issued for metro Phoenix on Saturday as ozone could get into the unhealthy range. On Sunday, the Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Valley and much of central Arizona.
The culprit is a region of high pressure that’s drifting into Arizona from the west. Temperatures will peak Sunday, then moderate a bit for a couple of days. Then a stronger ridge of high pressure will develop next week bringing even hotter temperatures. Our forecast high for Saturday is 100 degrees. The forecast for Sunday is 104.
Next Monday thru Wednesday, we’ll be in the 102-104 range, but by Thursday, we’ve got a 105 in the forecast. If we get there on the last day of the month, it would tie for the hottest April temperature ever. If we happen to make a run to 106, all-time record.
So officials advise everyone to prepare for the heat, check up on your pets if they’re outside and, to the extent we can in this time of Covid, check on our neighbors.