Record-setting hot temperatures are expected this weekend for parts of Arizona as high pressure remains between New Mexico and west Texas.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across Metro Phoenix, the southern deserts and below 4500 feet in northern Arizona until 8 p.m. Monday.
During this time, Valley highs will range between 115 and 120 degrees.
The forecast high for Phoenix Saturday is 115 with a current record of 118 for the day.
Tomorrow, the forecast high is 116 with a current daytime high record of 115.
For Monday, the forecast high is 114, which would tie that day's record of 114.
After Monday, highs will come down to 110 territory through Friday.
We've so far hit 16 days with temperatures at 110 or greater in Metro Phoenix for this year. Average is about 19 days in a given year.
Valley morning lows will only dip to the low 90s and upper 80s.
This is not a dry heat, as dew points will remain in the 40s and 50s across the state.
Despite the humidity, thunderstorm activity remains limited.
Isolated to scattered storms will fire off north and east of Metro Phoenix, mainly along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains, each afternoon and evening through next week.
The main threats with these storms are cloud to ground lightning and erratic winds.
There's a small chance that some of this storm activity may make its way into eastern Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
Phoenix is not expected to see any rain over the next seven days.
The last time we picked up measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was three months ago, on April 11.