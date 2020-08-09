Unusually dry conditions for this time of the year, along with very hot temperatures, will continue to grip much of Arizona over the next week.
High pressure situated across the Southern Plains and a trough off the coast of central California is importing a dry southwest flow of air into the state.
The end result is very minimal storm activity and afternoon highs running about five to ten degrees above average for this time of the year.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Monday evening for Metro Phoenix.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies, afternoon breezes and a high of 112.
The current daytime high record for today is 114, set in 2012.
As long as the forecast holds for this afternoon, today will be day 34 of temperatures at 110 or greater recorded in Phoenix for 2020.
This streak will set a record for the most days in a year of 110 degrees or hotter. Records date back to 1895!
For next week, Valley highs will range from 110 to around 115, with morning lows in the 80s.
The "coolest" day of the week will be Tuesday, with a forecast high in Phoenix of 110.
For the high country, places like Flagstaff will experience highs near 90 degrees, with triple-digit heat for the lower elevations like Sedona.
The only storms we'll see over the next several days will be very isolated and in eastern Arizona.
No substantial rain is expected in our state over the next seven days.
Fire danger remains elevated, thanks to our dry fuels, low relative humidity, hot temperatures and afternoon breezes.