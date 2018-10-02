Record rainfall here in the valley today - Phoenix had its 2nd wettest October day and 9th wettest day ever with 2.24" of rain. Steady rain overnight became heavy and widespread during the morning commute, and some Valley communities picked up more than 2 inches of rain!
Flash flood warnings continue around the valley until 3 pm, there are still numerous neighborhoods with flooded roads and parking lots. The hardest hit area seems to be near the Tatum and Shea area, with still a lot of cars stuck in flooded areas.
The heaviest rain has moved thru - we will just see some scattered showers off and on for the rest of the day today and Wednesday.
High temperatures the rest of this week will be in the 80s, well below average for this time of year. A cold storm system late in the weekend could bring even cooler weather to start next week, and some rain on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.