We’re ended the month of October with no rain. In an average October, Phoenix gets about a half inch of rain. The last time we had measurable rain at Sky Harbor Airport was August 20th, 72 days ago. Although the 7-10 day outlook could trend slightly better in terms of rain chances for the desert, it seems likely our rainless days will continue deep into November.
The headline for Halloween is very warm weather. We’ve got 90 in the forecast which means for any trick-or-treaters that are out and about Saturday night, sunset temps will be in the upper-80s. That sets us up for the warmest Halloween in Phoenix since 2014 when the high was 95. 90s on the last day of October are pretty rare. We’ve only had 3 of them since 2000.
Sunday we expect will be the warmest day of the next week with highs around 93. It is possible we’ll see some temperature records fall Sunday afternoon. Late Sunday into Monday we’ll cloud up a bit as a very weak weather disturbance moves through the state. Even with the clouds, we’ll be in the 90s again on Monday and most of next week. Monday evening and early Tuesday, election day, we may see a few, light showers in the mountains and northern AZ and, if lucky, a bit of virga around the Valley. But measurable rain is unlikely.
By the way, the average high so far October is just short of 96 degrees. And the Weather Service reports we’re probably going to end up with the 3rd hottest October on record in Phoenix.