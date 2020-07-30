It was a very hot day around metro Phoenix on Thursday. The high temperature peaked at 118 degrees. That’s the hottest we’ve been in more than 3 years, since July 7 of 2017. Around the Valley, we saw unofficial thermometers with temps up to 121, especially on the west side of the metro area. Of course, the Excessive Heat Warning will continue through at least Saturday night. Tomorrow, we expect another very hot day. We’re forecasting 116 degrees which would be a record for Friday. But it could be hotter. No one had a 118 in for today.
The ridge of high pressure that is bringing us the excessive heat is clamped right on top of Arizona. However, after tomorrow, it will move slightly away and weaken a bit so that by Saturday, we’re dropping the forecast high to 112 degrees. That’s still well above normal, but of course, much better than 118. Sunday we’ve got a 111 in for the high.
Early next week, high temps will continue to be right around 110 degrees. Late next week, we may see some moisture begin to seep back into the Valley. That should moderate temperatures a bit more and could bring us a late week chance for thunderstorms. So far, as you know, we’ve only had 1/10 of an inch of rain in Monsoon 2020.