The high at Phoenix Sky Harbor reached 113 degrees today, breaking the previous record for the date of 112. That record when back to 1986, 33 years ago.
A strong ridge of high pressure parked over the southwest is bringing record heat to Arizona. Around the Valley, 1 pm temperatures were running around 110-degrees and tomorrow will be even hotter. The National Weather Service has continued the Excessive Heat Warning into Wednesday night at 8 pm. Besides the hot day time temperatures, it will also be very warm at night with some locations not getting below 90.
Late week temperatures will moderate but our rain chances seem to be slipping away. Yesterday, we were talking about a 20% chance for showers Friday and Saturday. That chance has dropped to only 10% and could be totally out of the forecast by tomorrow.
Monsoon moisture may return by the middle of next week, however, it looks like most of it is headed to southern Arizona while the rest of the stay will struggle to get any rain.