We hit another record today with a high of 114; the old record was 113 set back in 1945. A dangerous heatwave continues across much of Arizona as strong high pressure remains across the region.
Afternoon highs will drop a couple of degrees for Sunday and Monday but remain in 110 + territory. We are still under an Excessive Heat Warning thru Monday.
By Tuesday, a strong trough and associated cold front will dive southbound from Canada into the northern Rockies. While this will produce early snow for this portion of our country, it will also help drop temperatures across Arizona and kick up winds. This is going to be very nice with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90's, our average high this time of year is 103.
No rain is expected in the Phoenix area over the next seven days.