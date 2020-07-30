The heat continues. We are seeing records we don't want to beat as well. This morning we had a low of 91 degrees, the 15th day this season with lows in the 90s. That ties a record for the most days in one year with low temps that warm.
Today's high temperature will be brutal, the temperature will approach 116 degrees. That would be a new record as well, the old record is 115 set back in 1934.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and much of the state through Saturday. There is also a High Pollution Advisory for today and tomorrow as well.
Unfortunately the monsoon storms will stay quiet. We stay dry and sunny with temps above average in Phoenix for the first half of next week.