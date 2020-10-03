Sunny, dry and hot conditions for this time of year continue across Arizona as high pressure remains in control of the Desert Southwest.
Look for cool mornings near 70 degrees around the Valley, and in the 30s for the highest elevations of northern and eastern Arizona.
Afternoon highs will range about 10 to 15 degrees above normal statewide this weekend.
A very subtle cooling is expected next week, by about a degree or so each day, but the Valley looks to remain in triple-digit territory through at least Thursday.
Towards the end of the week and into next weekend, forecast models indicate a trough may break down that ridge of high pressure just a bit.
The end result of that could be double-digit highs in the 90s for the Valley by Friday.
Winds will remain generally light through this weekend and into at least the first half of next week.
Humidity will be very low, and no rain is expected over the next seven days.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 105. This would tie the high temperature record for the date, set back in 1988.
Tonight, Phoenix will dip to a low of 70 with a high of 104 expected Sunday.
Air quality in Maricopa County will generally be in the moderate category.