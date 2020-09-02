The National Weather Service has issued heat watches for much of western and central Arizona, including metro Phoenix, beginning Friday and lasting until Monday. However, we’re forecasting the hottest days to be Friday and Saturday with some reduction in Sunday and Monday temperatures. By the middle of next week, it will be downright cool by Phoenix standards for the second week of September.
This is all the result of a ridge of high pressure building down from the Pacific Northwest. It’s a very unusual pattern, not only for Arizona, but for the entire country, as high-pressure systems will dominate the two coasts while a pool of very cool air makes its way into the Rockies and the central plains by next week, bringing the Midwest an early fall.
Highs for Phoenix Thursday will be around 107. On Friday and Saturday, we’ve got metro Phoenix at 111, although individual areas may get a bit hotter. For Sunday, the forecast is for a 109 and on Monday, we’re forecasting 108 degrees. And oh, by the way, next Wednesday, look for high temperatures in the 90s with lows in the 70s! And that’s without any storms anywhere close to us. Some of that cool air that’s making its way down the Rockies will backdoor into Arizona from the east. So we get a taste of fall, too.