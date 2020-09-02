Clear skies can be expected today with morning temperatures in the 80s warming to about 103 this afternoon with lots of sunshine in the forecast.
Storms look unlikely the rest of this week in the Valley and temperatures will be very hot by the weekend as strong high pressure returns to the region. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Friday through Monday.
Temperatures will likely either tie or break records all four of those days in what could be our hottest Labor Day holiday weekend on record. Slight cooling looks likely by the middle of next week.