Look for sunny skies with an above-average high of 99 degrees today in the Valley. Light winds but more hot temperatures on the way this week.
Temperatures will climb with high fire danger continuing. High temperatures peak mid-week with record-tying and record-breaking numbers for this time of year in Phoenix. Overnight lows will remain mild in the 70s thanks to a dry airmass.
Temperatures come down for the weekend a handful of degrees, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the higher terrain of our state.