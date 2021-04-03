Record-setting temperatures are in the forecast for the Easter Holiday weekend as strong high pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.
Mornings will start in the 60s around the Valley under clear skies, but highs will top out near 100 today through Monday.
Statewide, afternoon highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal today and 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal on Sunday and Monday.
Humidity will be very low. Winds will be relatively light in the Valley, but breezy afternoons are expected in the mountains.
On Tuesday, a trough will track north of Arizona towards the Great Basin. This weather feature will tighten the pressure gradient and create gusty winds Monday and Tuesday statewide, with continued breezy winds each afternoon for the remainder of the week.
Slightly cooler air will also filter into the state, but temperatures will remain nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal Tuesday through Friday.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.
In the Phoenix Valley, look for a high of 97 today, tying the daytime high temperature record, set in 1943.
For Easter Sunday, the forecast calls for a record-setting high of 99 degrees, but there's about a 50 percent chance that we could hit 100, depending on whether we get some high clouds that roll in, or if the clouds hold off and sunshine allows the atmosphere to heat up a little more.
If we do hit 100, the National Weather Service reports this would be the 3rd earliest 100-degree high for Phoenix ever recorded. On average, we typically will hit our first 100 around May 2nd.
For Monday, look for a record-tying high of 98 degrees, then we drop to the low 90s for the remainder of the week.
In the mountains, highs will range from the low 70s to the upper 80s this weekend through Monday, then drop to the 60s and upper 70s from Tuesday onward.