Record heat is in the forecast for Easter Sunday as high pressure remains in control across the Desert Southwest.
After morning lows in the 60s around the Valley, temperatures will heat up to near 100 this afternoon.
In Phoenix, the forecast high for today is 99 and the current daytime high temperature record is 98, set back in 1961.
Some high cirrus clouds are expected to move into Arizona from the west, and if they arrive early enough, they may keep temperatures slightly cooler.
However, there's also a chance that we could hit 100 today. If we do, this would be the third earliest 100-degree day recorded in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service.
Typically, the first 100s don't arrive in the Valley until around May 2.
Meanwhile, highs statewide will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.
In the mountains, afternoon temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s.
Heading into Monday, a trough to the north tracking towards the Great Basin will kick up winds through Tuesday and slightly drop temperatures.
By Tuesday, highs will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal.
Despite the cool down, Valley highs will remain in the 90s each day next week. Lows will be in the 60s.
Several disturbances tracking to the north next week will kick up winds pretty much each day. The strongest winds will likely be Monday and Tuesday though.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.