Good Wednesday morning! We're off to a cool start with Valley temperatures in the 50s and low 60s under clear skies. Sunshine and light winds are expected throughout the day, with a Valley high forecast to be 89 degrees.
That's about 8 degrees above normal for this time of year, and we'll be even warmer over the next few days ahead. Today's date, March 31, is the average date Phoenix sees its first 90-degree day. It will be close today, but we're a little more likely to hit that mark tomorrow when I'm forecasting 93 degrees for a high. Thursday is also expected to be pretty breezy with easterly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour in the Valley, gusting to 30 miles per hour.
On Friday, a weak disturbance pushes through Arizona and brings a slight chance of scattered showers to the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains. The Valley will likely be dry and top out in the low 90s again.
Over the weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure builds over our region. We're likely to climb to about 96 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday. That high on Easter Sunday would tie the record for that date.
Temperatures will slowly come down to the 80s next week.
I'm tracking your changing forecast all morning on "Good Morning Arizona" until 10 a.m.