A dangerous heat wave continues across much of Arizona as strong high pressure remains across the region.
In Phoenix today, we have the potential to set a new daytime temperature record, with a forecast high of 114.
The current record is 113, set in 1945.
Afternoon highs will drop a couple of degrees for Sunday and Monday, but remain in 110 + territory.
Morning lows will be in the 80s, as humidity remains low.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for Metro Phoenix, southern and western Arizona, as well as Grand Canyon country, Gila and Yavapai counties below 4000 feet.
By Tuesday, a strong trough and associated cold front will dive southbound from Canada into the northern Rockies. While this will produce an early snow for this portion of our country, it will also help drop temperatures across Arizona and kick up winds.
Overall, the monsoon will be relatively inactive over the next several days, thanks to the dry air in place.
Storms today and tomorrow will favor the White Mountains, and potentially as far west as Flagstaff in the high country, but they'll be isolated in nature.
The main hazards with these storms will be cloud to ground lightning and strong wind gusts.
As for the storm from Canada, forecast models indicate conditions should remain relatively dry in Arizona, with general impacts being wind and cooler temps Tuesday through Thursday.
Look for highs around Metro Phoenix to hit 111 Sunday and Monday, dropping to 107 Tuesday, then dropping to the mid and upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
Lows will drop from the 80s to the 70s starting Wednesday.
Triple-digit heat returns Friday.
No rain is expected in the Phoenix Valley over the next seven days.