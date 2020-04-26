Record-setting heat is in the forecast as strong high pressure builds across the region. Some high clouds and breezes will kick up this evening through tomorrow morning as a disturbance brushes to the north. Morning lows around the Valley will be in 70s.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect now through Monday at 8 p.m. for Metro Phoenix, N. Pinal County, Yuma and the upper and lower Colorado River Valley of W. Arizona.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Mohave County now through Thursday at 8 p.m.
An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 8 p.m. for Metro Phoenix, N. Pinal County, Yuma and the upper and lower Colorado River Valley of W. Arizona.
Afternoon highs will be the warmest of the season so far, reaching levels that are 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Temperatures will remain in triple-digit territory for the Valley, but the hottest days of the week are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
In fact, records will likely be broken those days, with Thursday potentially setting a record for the hottest April day ever recorded in Phoenix with a high of 106.
We won't see any relief until next weekend, as high pressure shifts to the Plains states. Temperatures look like they'll drop to the upper 90s by Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, in the high country, the mountains will experience highs in the low 80s next week, with some of the lower elevations getting close to 100.
No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.