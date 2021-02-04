PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The recent string of storms that hit Arizona has helped the state's drought problem. But we still need a lot more rain and snow.

According to National Integrated Drought Information System, for the first time this year, there is a sliver of the Grand Canyon State that isn't in a state of drought. It's south and east of Yuma.

Overall, 99% of Arizona is in some sort of drought, with more than half of the state in the worst stage of drought called "exceptional drought."

Arizona's 2020 wildfire season among worst in past decade Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials said that 2,520 wildfires burned 978,519 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in 2020.

The improvements to Arizona's drought status might be short-lived, as Arizona won't see any chance of precipitation for the next 10 days.

According to the National Weather Service, late last month, more than 2 feet of snow fell in parts of Flagstaff, Prescott, Payson and Show Low, thanks to a few storms. The snowpack is better than just rain in the high country. So experts will be hoping for more snow in the coming weeks.