After a low of 45 at Sky Harbor Airport today, it looks like this cool weather is going to be with us the rest of the week. A series of storms will pass to the north of Arizona. These storms won’t impact that state except to bring some breezes and keep temperatures on the cool side. However, the jet stream that carries them is becoming more zonal, meaning that it will be flowing west-to-east and that will allow temperature to moderate by the weekend.
Early next week a ridge of high pressure will build back into Arizona and will herald a return of high temperatures in the 80s. We don’t see any storms in the 10-outlook however there are some signs we could see a storm around the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Highs for the rest of the week thru Saturday will be running in the 70s. By Sunday, we’ll be in the upper-70s and by Monday and Tuesday of next week, we’ll be in the mid-80s. And remember, since we didn’t get any measurable rain at Sky Harbor will this past storm, it’s still been since August 20th that we’ve gotten rain there. Is it possible we could go the entire month of November without rain? It’s unusual but not impossible. In 2017 we only got a trace of rain in November. In 2014 we got nothing.