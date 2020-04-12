A cold front tracking into northern Arizona from the Great Basin will bring rain and snow to the high country through tonight. Look out for possible thunderstorm development too.
The valley will remain dry with just a few clouds rolling through.
A secondary disturbance riding along the front will keep rain chances in the picture Monday, with the Valley at a 20 percent chance for showers .
Snow levels start off at 8000 feet, then drop to 6500 feet Monday morning.
Light snow accumulation is expected before snow levels rise again Monday afternoon.
Rainfall totals in the Valley will likely only be a few one-hundredths of an inch on Monday, and not everyone will get showers.
In the mountains, rainfall totals will range from a half inch to one inch.
This cold front should be out of Arizona by Monday night.
Until then, winds will be gusty. The Valley may see afternoon and evening gusts at 20 mph today and tomorrow from the west southwest.
The mountains will experience gusts of up to 30 mph.
By Tuesday, conditions dry out and a warming trend begins, with Valley highs peaking to upper 80s by Thursday.