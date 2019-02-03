Widespread rain associated with a cold front will taper off around the Valley by 11 a.m. Sunday. A few isolated showers may continue into the afternoon and evening hours.
This front is tracking from west to east and will impact the mountains of eastern Arizona through this evening.
Before all is said and done, rainfall totals will range from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Only minor flooding or ponding on roadways is expected.
Snow levels are at about 6500 feet, but heaviest snow is above 8000 feet.
Southwesterly winds will be breezy in northern Arizona today, but should die down by Monday.
The Valley should dry out Monday and Tuesday before another colder Pacific storm system brings more rain and snow to Arizona Tuesday night through Wednesday. In northern Arizona, there's a chance of snow showers each day through Wednesday.
Cold air will filter in behind the storm as conditions dry out once more Thursday. No rain is expected heading into the weekend.
For Phoenix, look for widespread showers until 11 a.m. Sunday, otherwise partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower through this evening. The high will be 66 with a low of 53. For Monday, look for partly sunny skies with a high of 65 and a low of 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain chances at 30 percent during the day and 50 percent at night. The high will be 65 with a low of 49. Rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday at 20 percent, otherwise look for partly sunny skies and a high of 57 with a low of 39. Sunshine with a high of 58 Thursday. Mostly sunny with a high of 65 Friday.