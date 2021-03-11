With a slight chance of rain tonight, a thunderstorm or two could pop over the Valley as a strong low-pressure center rolls in from Central California. Lows will be in the mid 40’s tonight through Friday morning, where we see the best chance of measurable rain by sunrise. Some of the commute on your Friday morning looks to be a wet one!
Snow is already flying in the High Country, and our rainfall amounts are trending upwards as well, from .10”-.25” by late Friday night into Saturday. Snowfall for the High Country looks to be 1”-3” around 4,500ft., 3”-9”+ above 5,500ft. Bullseye looks to be Flagstaff!
Saturday, expect a slight chance of lingering showers and a possible thunderstorm; otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-’60s. Sunday, the forecast for the big NASCAR race out in the West Valley looks really nice with sunny and warmer conditions. Highs should approach the low 70’s.
Look for a warming trend next week as mid to upper 70’s should be possible by Wednesday.