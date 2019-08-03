PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a heat advisory and 114-degree weather, rain and lightning came down across cities in the east Valley on Saturday night.
Arizona's Family crews hit the road to follow the storm cell that stretched from Black Canyon City to Chandler.
Arizona's Family Storm Commander drove the wet roads near McDowell Road and Loop 202.
Between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., according to Arizona's Family meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino, storms from the north and south rolled into the east Valley.
It led to the expansion of pop-up thunderstorms over the Scottsdale, Tempe and Chandler. A few of the storm cells started popping up in the west Valley.
"This is what happens during the summer monsoon," said DeMartino. "Yeah, lots of lightning and these pop-up convection thunderstorms really happen for us."
DeMartino confirms that these storm cells are very stationary. She advised staying aware of the dangers of lightning. The east Valley is where we are seeing the more moderate to heavy rain. This area includes cities like Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Mesa Fountain Hills and Rio Verde. However, these storm cells are beginning to spread to the west of the Valley.
Wind and blowing dust have also been a concern. DeMartino says the rain should calm down by midnight.
Members of Arizona's Family took to Twitter to share what the lightning show in the sky looked like in their area.
Who doesn’t like a good electrical storm? #azfamily #lightning #monsoon #storm pic.twitter.com/aBrT7b6Pmw— Stanley Roberts (@StanleyRoberts) August 4, 2019
NONSTOP LIGHTNING OVER SCOTTSDALE!— Heather Moore (@HMooreTV) August 4, 2019
In the Studio Movie Grill parking lot where it’s been lighting up the sky for 15 minutes so far and STILL going strong!! #azfamily pic.twitter.com/VKNn3F8XiC
⚡️⚡️OMG!!!!⚡️⚡️The lightning keeps getting crazier here in #Phoenix! I can’t believe these videos I’m getting! #azfamily #azwx #monsoon pic.twitter.com/sKRm7wPM9M— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) August 4, 2019
Storm rolling in @chasefield #Monsoon2019 #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/ta9OGkdmpB— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 4, 2019
I was able get catch another good show of lightning in Central #Phoenix. Here is that slow-mo video. #azfamily @KimQuintero @aprilwarnecke @AshleeDeMartino @PaulHortonCBS5 @royalnorman #monsoon #azwx 🌩 pic.twitter.com/8k14daeTvq— Stephanie Guzman (@MsStephGuzman) August 4, 2019
