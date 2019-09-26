A Low pressure system is moving over the state right now and still bringing us a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect out in the west valley.
This system will finally move east Friday and we will see drier air move in. With the drier air we will see plenty of sunshine and great temperatures.
The nice weather will stick around thru the weekend and cool temperatures are expected for the next week as well.
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and lows dropping to the 60s. Enjoy!